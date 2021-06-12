Karthikeya Murthy, Arun Karthick from Tamil Nadu part of BAFTA’s talent initiative

Chennai :

The participants will receive one-to-one mentoring, global networking opportunities, free access to BAFTA events and screenings for 12 months, and full voting BAFTA membership. They will also connect with and learn from some of the best in the British and Indian creative industries. Arun Karthick, director-writer (Nasir, Sivapuranam/The Strange Case of Shiva) and composer Karthikeya Murthy of KD (A) Karuppudurai fame from Tamil Nadu have been selected for the program. Karthikeya Murthy came to know about the program through his cousin Suresh. “I went through the link Suresh had sent me and was not confident to apply. A couple of days later I mentioned it as a passing comment to my director and friend Madhumita. It was Madhu who insisted that I should apply for it.





“The application process was online and it was a big blessing in this pandemic situation. I feel it is a great opportunity to correct your vulnerabilities and shortcomings by getting access to some of those things that you had missed out on earlier in life. It felt so surreal after being selected for the program. I am feeling like Aladdin with the lamp. I know the genie is very powerful and cannot wait to see it in action,” Karthikeya Murthy tells DT Next.