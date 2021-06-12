Kamal to move on to Papanasam 2 before Vikram

Looks like there is a slight change of plans for Kamal Haasan in movies this year. A few days ago we had reported that the actor has quite a few sequels on hand that include Papanasam 2.
Chennai: We also broke the news that the sequel will be produced by actress Sripriya. The latest we hear is that the actor-politician has decided to postpone Vikram and has decided to start Papanasam 2 once lockdown relaxations are announced. “Fahad and Vijay Sethupathi’s dates for Vikram seem to clash. Hence fresh call sheet is being prepared. With no clarity yet on Indian 2, Kamal Haasan is likely to begin Papanasam 2 immediately.” Papanasam 2 will have Meena playing the female lead alongside Kamal Haasan. Kamal Haasan and Jeethu Joseph are in the discussion of whether Meena should replace Gautami or do away with the character. We will have to wait and watch what they decide.
