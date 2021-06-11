Kanika Dhillon on 'Haseen Dillruba' trailer: Thrilled to receive great response

The upcoming thriller Haseen Dillruba is writer Kanika Dhillon's second script for actress Taapsee Pannu after the 2018 release Manmarziyaan . Dhillon is happy that the trailer of the new film, launched on Friday, received over 18,36,383 views by the evening on YouTube.
Mumbai:
The film is directed by Vinil Mathew and also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane.
"I had a lot of fun writing Haseen Dillruba and working with an ace team -- Vinil, Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey," said Dhillon.
The film is set to release on July 2 on an OTT platform.
Conversations