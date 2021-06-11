Fri, Jun 11, 2021

Kriti Sanon calls Adipurush her 'most exciting project'

Published: Jun 11,202106:57 PM by IANS

Kriti Sanon says that the ambitious upcoming period drama Adipurush is one of her most exciting projects yet.

Mumbai:
At an interactive session with fans, a user asked her to talk about the film. "One of my most most exciting projects! Totally different experience loving every bit of it," Kriti replied, along with a note for the fim's director Om Raut: "@omraut can we resume soooooon." 

The film is an adaptation of the "Ramayan", where Telugu star Prabhas features as Lord Ram while Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan essays Ravan. 

A fan also asked her to describe Telugu star Mahesh Babu in one word. Incidentally, Mahesh Babu was her co-star in her debut film, the 2014 superhit "1: Nenokkadine". 

Kriti replied: "Best! My first ever co-star! So humble and so amazing. I hope I get to work with him again (Sorry thats 19 words)" 

On handling success and failure, she said: "My Mantra: Never let success go to your head. Never let failure go to your heart." 

A fan asked about the release of her film "Mimi", to which the actress said she cannot reveal but it will happen soon.
