Ravi Bhatia: I play the guitar as a form of mindful escapism

Mumbai :

"I see playing the guitar as a form of mindful escapism, a way to create space between me and my mind. Guitar-playing is beneficial to your overall well-being and mental health in other ways, too, including helping one to develop a greater sense of personal achievement," the actor tells IANS.





Ravi says with time he couldn't manage his schedule and had to step away from his passion for music for a while.





"Since childhood, I used to love posing with Guitar. During my teenage years, it became a trend among friends to have jam sessions and play the guitar. That is when I learnt to play the guitar," he recalls.





He adds: "But with professional commitments and a busy schedule I lost my interest. Now, we are mostly free during lockdown. I am practicing it daily for an hour. I am thoroughly enjoying it."





The actor, known for featuring in television shows like "Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se" and "Ishq Subhan Allah", will next be seen in upcoming series "Margaon: The Closed File" which also stars Zeenat Aman.