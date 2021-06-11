Jameela Jamil cast as villain Titania in 'She-Hulk' series

Los Angeles :

''She-Hulk'' will feature actor Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, the cousin of Bruce Banner, who inherits his Hulk powers after she receives a blood transfusion from him. But unlike Bruce, when she hulks out, Jennifer is able to retain most of her personality, intelligence, and emotional control. Jamil, 35, will essay the role of Titania, a supervillain first introduced to the Marvel-verse in 1984 and created by Jim Shooter, reported Deadline.





In the cast, ''The Good Place'' star joins Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Ginger Gonzaga and Renee Elise Goldsberry.





Ruffalo is returning as Bruce Banner aka The Hulk, a role he played in several Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies.





Roth will reprise his role of The Abomination from the 2008 movie ''The Incredible Hulk''.





The legal comedy will be directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, with Jessica Gao serving as head writer.