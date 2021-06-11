Vishal fears misuse of bond papers, RB Choudary downplays issue

Chennai :

Talking to DT Next about the issue Vishal feared about the misuse of empty bond papers he had signed. “These bond papers are of top priority. I wonder how can a company carelessly misplace them. In the future, anyone can misuse it and could land me in trouble.”





He also said that his efforts in getting back the papers have been futile. “It has been four months since RB Choudary told me that my papers would be returned. However, nothing has happened so far and hence I had to lodge a complaint,” he added.We also got in touch with RB Choudary to respond to Vishal’s statements. “If Vishal fears misuse of papers, a notification in a Tamil newspaper could sort this out.





It is as simple as that. I have also given a written claim in a stamp paper that Vishal has repaid the loan amount. This is a two-year-old issue that has cropped up now,” says the financier. He adds that the papers were handed over to late filmmaker Shivakumar.





“The papers were supposed to reach Tirupur Subramaniam, who had also given a share of money through Shivakumar. After Subramaniam had asked Shivakumar to keep it with him, the papers were at the latter’s apartment in Chennai. Unfortunately, Shivakumar passed away. I have gone out of my way to release Vishal’s films without any agreement. Having been in the industry for four decades, this is an attempt to tarnish my image. I will address this issue soon,” he concluded