Malavika Mohanan to play a crucial role in Shankar-Ram Charan project

Malavika Mohanan, who will resume shooting for D43, is now reported to have signed another film. The buzz is that the actress has been roped in to play a crucial role in Ram Charan’s next with director Shankar.

However, it is not known if she would be playing Ram Charan's love interest or another role. Sources say that apparently a star had recommended Malavika's name to Shankar. The film will have Ram Charan in dual roles and Korean singer Suzy Bae will be one of the heroines the film produced by Dil Raju. The pan-Indian projected will go on floors based on Madras High Court's judgement on Shankar's Indian 2.