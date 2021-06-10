Rashmika Mandanna shares pearls of wisdom for fans

Hyderabad :

The actress has lately been posting positive messages to cheer up her fans in the tough times of the pandemic.





Rashmika, who will also be seen with Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi film ‘Goodbye', wrote on Twitter: "Something a friend of mine told me.. and I think I need to tell you all too..Spend your time on something that gives you either pleasure (happiness- something that makes you smile and feel happy) or money or knowledge.. nothing else! Period! "





The actress has given hit films in Telugu such as ‘Dear Comrade' and ‘Geetha Govindam'.





Recently, she also launched an initiative called ‘Spreading Hopes' to celebrate the Good Samaritans from all across the country, who have gone out of their way to help others during the devastating second wave of the pandemic.





She aims to encourage people to value these superheroes, and get inspired by their work.