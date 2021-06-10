I liked the conviction that Maya’s script has: Ashok Selvan

Chennai :

Ashok will be co-starring with Priya Anand in the Ani IV Sasi directorial bankrolled by I We Productions that will be released on Friday. Talking about it Ashok Selvan, who plays a screenwriter says, “As an artist, I could connect to the story because I have asked similar questions to myself when a project is being designed. I loved the conviction in the story. Moreover, as an actor, I have never worried about the format I work in. It is all about the team — they are young and it was a refreshing experience. I believe people would connect with this short film.”





Director Ani IV Sasi says that he penned the script during his college days. “It got delayed due to various reasons before it could go on floors. It was a wonderful feeling when Maya won awards at various International Film Festivals. In fact, I wanted to release the movie after my full-length feature films hit the screens. This is a culmination of ideas derived from four various scripts I wrote for my feature films,” he adds. Maya has music by Ron Ethan Yohann.