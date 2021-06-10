Kamal Haasan to continue hosting Bigg Boss

Finally, Kamal Haasan has shifted his focus back to cinema after contesting in the state elections that concluded in May.
Chennai: While it has been raining sequels in his kitty with Indian 2, Thalaivan Irukkiran, and Papanasam 2 apart from Vikram, there have been hearsays that the actor-politician won’t be hosting Bigg Boss season 5 this year. The reason being the show wouldn’t be a tool anymore for his political innuendos as there is no major election in sight. However, we hear that Kamal Haasan is all set to host this season, which could be his last. A source in the know told DT Next, “He will host season 5 but that could be his last. Kamal had signed a contract for five seasons straight and it is he who has to decide whether or not to continue hosting the show in the sixth season. The channel has already been talking to a few talents if they would be interested in being a participant in the show.” An official announcement on the show this season will be made only when cases go down. With the Malayalam Bigg Boss ending setting a terrible example, the Tamil version could be postponed yet again like last year to October. Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan will also be completing shooting for the film Vikram helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.
