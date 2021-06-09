Varun Dhawan expresses his love for monsoon season in new post

Mumbai :

Varun took to his Instagram and shared how he used to play in rain during his childhood days.





"Mumbai ki baarish. As a kid, I would always love to play in the rain.. so after getting in the work I stepped out to enjoy the rain and it felt amazing, " he wrote. Varun also posted a few pictures of him standing shirtless on his balcony as he could be seen enjoying the downpour.









The pictures are surely a feast to the eyes. Reacting to the post, a fan commented: "Oh my God! you look so hot."





"This picture is amazing. Please don't delete it," another one wrote. Meanwhile, on the film front, Varun recently completed shooting for 'Bhediya' in Assam. The upcoming film also stars Kriti Sanon.





Varun is also a part of 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', co-starring Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Prajakra Koli. He was last seen in the remake of the 1995 hit film 'Coolie No. 1'. However, the new version failed to impress the audience. Actor Sara Ali Khan was paired opposite Varun in the film.