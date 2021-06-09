Kriti Sanon recalls working on 'Raabta', shares heartfelt post dedicated to film

Mumbai :

"Tan lade, tan muk jaaye Rooh jude, judi reh jaaye... I believe in connection, I believe that we are meant to meet the people we do.. My Raabta with Sushant, Dinoo and MaddockFilms was just meant to be. Films come and go.. But every single film has so so many memories behind it," she wrote in the caption.





"The connections we make and the moments we live with each other stay within us.. Some more than others.. Raabta was one of my best and most memorable experiences and it will always remain extremely close to my heart.. Little did I know that it would be our first and last," Kriti added. Along with it, Kriti, who was rumoured to be in a relationship with Sushant, posted a video featuring unseen moments of her with the latter from the movie 'Raabta', which was helmed by Dinesh Vijan.





Kriti's post has touched Sushant's fans a lot. Reacting to the post, a user commented, "Miss you Sushant. I still watch your movies."





"This post has made me super emotional. He was such a great person," another fan commented. Sushant breathed his last on June 14, 2020. Early investigations by the Mumbai Police concluded that he had died by suicide. The case is still being investigated.





Kriti was among the few Bollywood celebs to attend his funeral.