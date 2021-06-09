Netflix renews 'Shadow and Bone' for second season

Los Angeles :

Based on Leigh Bardugo's bestselling ''Grishaverse'' novels, the show hails from writer Eric Heisserer of ''Bird Box'' fame and ''Stranger Things'' executive producer Shawn Levy and his 21 Laps Entertainment.





The streamer ordered eight one-hour episodes for season two of the series, reported Deadline.





''Shadow and Bone'' is set in a war-torn world where lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov, played by Jessie Mei Li, has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free. With the monstrous threat of the Shadow Fold looming, Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha. But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that sometimes allies and enemies can be the same.





According to Netflix, the renewal comes after the first season was watched by more than 55 million member households in its first 28 days.





The show also stars Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young, Ben Barnes, Danielle Galligan, and Calahan Skogman, who will reprise their roles in the new installment. Additional casting details will be revealed later.





Heisserer serves as the creator, writer and executive producer on the show, which premiered on April 23.