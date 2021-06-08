When Shilpa Shetty was in for a pre-birthday surprise

Mumbai :

"It felt so nice to see this sweet gesture from everyone present on the set. Super Dancer is my extended family, and there is this unseen bond that ties us. I am glad I could celebrate my birthday with the entire team," Shilpa told IANS.





"Little moments like these is what one treasures in life, and I count my blessing each day," she added, about her experience on the show that airs on Sony Entertainment Television.