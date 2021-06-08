Arya, Nalan Kumarasamy’s film to go on floors soon

Arya, who has Sarapatta Parambarai, Aranmanai 3 and Enemy in the pipeline will begin shooting for his next with Nalan Kumarasamy post lockdown.
Chennai: Touted to be a rom-com the film will be bankrolled by KE Gnanavel Raja’s Studio Green. The director had narrated a script to Arya in the latter half of 2020, which seems to have excited the actor. Nalan’s last directorial was Kutty Story, an anthology in which he had helmed the segment of Aadal Paadal that had Vijay Sethupathi and Aditi Balan of Aruvi fame in lead roles.
Conversations