Mon, Jun 07, 2021

Taapsee Pannu posts 'Haseen Dillruba' teaser

Taapsee Pannu on Monday evening posted a teaser of her upcoming film Haseen Dillruba , co-starring Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane.

The film is pitched as a mystery thriller, and the gritty trailer set against the backdrop of a smalltown runs a fast-moving collage of sequences highlighting "Lust", "Obsession" and "Deceit".

"Pyaar ke teen rang, khoon ke chheeton ke sang (three colours of love, served with droplets of blood)," Taapsee wrote, hastagging #HaseenDilruba and #TheUltimateKaunspiracy with the post.

"Haseen Dillruba" is directed by "Hasee Toh Phasee" maker Vinil Mathew and the film tells the story of a young woman who is a prime suspect in her husband's murder. As the investigation reveals details of her marital past, the truth starts getting even more baffling.

The film is scheduled to drop on July 2, and will stream on Netflix.

