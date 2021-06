Ajay Devgn: Not sufficient to play Bhagat Singhji once in your lifetime

Mumbai :

"It is not sufficient to play a revolutionary like Bhagat Singhji, once in your lifetime & career. You need to keep him there constantly... After all, these are those who wrote history with their (blood). #19YearsOfTheLegendOfBhagatSingh #RajkumarSantoshi," wrote Ajay, with a photograph that shows him dressed as Shaheed Bhagat Singh.





Ajay won a National Award as Best Actor for his starring role, while the Rajkumar Santoshi directorial also bagged a National Award as Best Feature Film in Hindi.





The historical drama also featured Sushant Singh as Sukhdev, D. Santosh as Rajguru and Akhilendra Mishra as Chandrashekhar Azad, besides Raj Babbar and Amrita Rao.

Ajay's upcoming projects are "Maidaan", "Bhuj: The Pride of India", "RRR" and his directorial film "Mayday", and he also appears in "Sooryavanshi" and "Gangubai Kathiawadi".