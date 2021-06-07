Evelyn Sharma, Tushaan Bhindi get married

Mumbai :

The Frankfurt-born actor, best known for films like "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani", "Saaho" and "Yaariyan", said the couple opted for low-key nuptials in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.





"We started our wedding celebrations with the legal ceremony and it was as perfect as can be. Of course, we would have loved for our family and friends from around the world to be present, but we know their blessings are always with us," Sharma said in a statement.





In times like this, they did not want to draw a lot of attention to themselves but wanted to keep things simple, Bhindi added.





"We''ve been engaged for over a year and a half and it was time to make our love and commitment official to the world," he said.





Sharma also posted pictures from the wedding ceremony on her Instagram page, where she was seen wearing a vintage lace gown while Bhindi wore a deep blue suit.





The couple will host a reception for their friends and family soon.





"We hope very soon we will be able to host a big wedding reception and all of our family and friends will celebrate our love with us. For now, we are grateful for their good wishes and blessings as we pray for a better time ahead for our homeland India," they further said.