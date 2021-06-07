Stop ‘The Family Man-2’ series, Seeman tells Amazon

Chennai :

“I request your esteemed organisation to stop streaming ‘The Family Man-2’ web series which represents Tamils and distorts the valorous Eazham liberation struggle of Tamils. If you fail to do so and ignore and disrespect our emotions we Tamils across the globe may have to lead a massive campaign worldwide to boycott all Amazon services, including Prime Video,” said Seeman, in a letter written to Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals at Amazon Prime Video.





‘The Family Man-2’ has been creating controversy ever since its teaser was released after actress Samantha in a reference to LTTE was shown as a terrorist. The web series has shocked most politicians in the state.





Seeman after writing letters to state and Centre to take steps to stop streaming the web series have directly written a letter to Amazon India stating that Tamil Eezham freedom struggle was portrayed cheaply and it was intended to tarnish the image of Eelam Tamils.





Seeman also alleged that the web series was made to represent the voice of Sinhalese government and to denigrate Tamils.