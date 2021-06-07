Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi’s next to have Kalidas, Tanya in lead roles

Chennai :

The film was announced in Twitter Spaces in a unique manner. The movie will also have Kalidas Jayaram and Tanya Ravichandran in lead roles. “This is my third directorial venture after Vanakkam Chennai and Kaali. I took some time for this film as I wanted a good story. It has come out well now. The film speaks about the journey of life. Travel will be an integral part of the story,” Kiruthiga said. On her lead cast, she said, “I was keen to cast youngsters in lead characters. Kalidas Jayaram and Tanya Ravichandran will fit the role well.” Richard M Nathan operates the camera for the film that will have its premiere on Zee5 upon its completion.