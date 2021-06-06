Anshuman Jha to be seen in Harish Vyas' film 'Hari-Om'

Mumbai :

The two have collaborated on projects such as "Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele" and "Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain".





"This will be my third film with Harish sir, and I am sure that this one will be just as memorable. I have faith in Harish Sir and he trusts me. I am excited by his stories and whatever he writes and directs is distinct and suitable for me as an actor. I am very familiar with what he thinks whereas even he is aware of my potential and hence our frequencies match. It is not the actor that makes the choice, it's the choice that makes the actor and I am grateful that Harish sir's scripts are choosing me," he says.





Appreciating Anshuman's pattern of work, Harish says: "He does only one project at a time. He gave me six months for 'Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain' while we only needed one month for the shoot. He prepped the remaining five months, working on his look and costumes. He had invested one year for 'Mastram' right from basic preparation and look to intimacy workshops with Amanda. He did the same for 'Hum Bhi Akele..' where he played the part of a gay man. His focus is in the process and not in the results which is why his performances are memorable."





The new film will be exploring a dynamic father-son relationship in small-town India.