Kyra Sedgwick opens up about her marriage with Kevin Bacon

Mumbai :

"Most people have abandonment issues, my parents got divorced when I was little. I definitely have those issues. I don't know why I know more that he's not going to leave me," she said.





"I don't know that other people aren't going to leave me, I worry about that a lot. But I know he is not going to, only because it's just a deep knowing that's sort of indescribable," Sedgwick added.





"When I was growing up and having relationships I always thought -- and there are a lot of people out there like this -- that something is going to go wrong and you're going to leave," she confessed, about having abandonment issues.





"I struggle with these questions because I honestly feel we just got lucky and we are both just in it for the long haul. He's such a sticker and I'm such a sticker, and I just know no matter what we are not going to go anywhere," said Sedgwick on "The Drew Barrymore Show", which airs in India on Zee Cafe.