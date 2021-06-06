Rahman finishes composing two songs for Pathu Thala

Chennai :

The film is the Tamil remake of the Kannada blockbuster Mufti. To be directed by Krishna of Sillunu Oru Kadhal fame, Priya Bhavani Shankar has been roped in to play a tehsildar while Gautham Karthik plays an undercover cop. STR plays a dreaded gangster in the film which is being produced by Gnanavel Raja’s Studio Green. Earlier in an interview with DT Next, Krishna had said, “I am collaborating with Rahman sir as well as Gnanavel sir after Sillunu Oru Kaadhal. (There are romantic tracks right?). I told him of course we do and how can there not be one. Watch out for a romantic number in the film."