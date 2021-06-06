I wouldn’t want roles that are an extension from my real-life persona: Mirna Menon

Chennai :

Actor Mirna Menon brims with positivity even as we begin our conversation. “I feel 2021 has been a better year for me than 2020. I completed shooting for my Tamil series that will premiere on VOOT. I play the solo lead in this crime thriller. Apart from that, I have three movies in Malayalam that are in various stages of production. There are a few more scripts in Tamil as well that I have listened to and I believe things would start unfolding by themselves slowly when the pandemic is over. Also, I am also planning to start my own production now,” Mirna begins. The actress also divulges a little about her Malayalam project and says, “There are a few more days of shoot left to be completed for the film. It is based on the time loop concept and will release on the OTT platform. I play an urban girl in it, who triggers the time loop.” The actress adds that such concepts won’t be restricted to Hollywood alone. “In a pre-COVID era, people would have accepted such concepts in English or probably Korean. Now the audience is exposed to experimental content across languages. They have started believing that Indian filmmakers too can make such films and can keep them intrigued. I won’t be surprised if Tamil and Malayalam directors come up with such experimental topics in the future. Already, Maanaadu is one such film in Tamil I believe,” she explains.





Mirna says that she would like to explore OTT content as much as theatrical releases in the coming years. “There is a difference between being a heroine and an actor. I’m sure we all know what is it. I would like to be seen more as an actor than as a heroine. Being a prop isn’t my cup of tea,” she tells us. According to the actress she would be seen doing roles that she cannot relate to. “I don’t want my characters to be an extension of my real life. There is no excitement when I can connect myself well to the role. Instead, I would want to understand what the character is. Get to know her and then get into the skin of it. That is what being an actor is all about,” she concludes.