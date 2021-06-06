Amyra Dastur on father’s COVID experience: Will never forget the feeling of utter terror

Chennai :

Amyra posted a string of pictures with doctors and healthcare workers. Alongside the image, she wrote: “My father was admitted into hospital on the 12th of May 2021. What started off as fever and a cough developed into pneumonia caused by covid (even though all his tests were negative). His O2 dropped and his body began deteriorating to the extent he had to be shifted into the ICU. It was touch and go over that weekend.”





The actress said that she will never forget that feeling of helplessness. “I’ll never forget that feeling of utter terror and helplessness. A feeling almost all the families in India have experienced or are currently experiencing. Dad managed to stabilise by the 17th of May but had to undergo other tests which basically lead to him needing a double bypass that was conducted in Masina Hospital,” she wrote.





Now, her father is back home and recovering. “Dad came home yesterday. Still recovering but definitely better. That’s only because of the amazing doctors and nurses who made sure he fought everything and truly took care of him. I can’t thank these heroes enough,” she said.