Drishyam 2 Chinese version to be made soon

Chennai :

The film upon its release fetched a revenue of over 206 million USD. The latest is that the makers are planning a sequel to it soon. Though the film wouldn’t be a frame-to-frame remake, the makers will pen a script that caters to the Chinese audience within the rules and regulations of Chinese broadcasting laws. Sheep Without a Shepherd 2 is scheduled to be filmed in October and November overseas and will be released during summer 2022. The cast will see the same actors of the first film return, but they will be playing different characters and will not be a direct sequel.