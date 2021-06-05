Sat, Jun 05, 2021

Blake Lively to headline 'We Used to Live Here' at Netflix

Hollywood star Blake Lively will play the lead role in the adaptation of ''We Used to Live Here'', a psychological thriller novella by Marcus Kliewer.

Image source: Blake Lively's Instagram
According to Deadline, streaming giant Netflix has made a deal for the screen rights to the novella which was published on Reddit.

The novella follows a homeowner who finds herself interrupted during move-in by the arrival of a nuclear family of strangers.

The family just wants to take a look around the old place, they explain; they used to live there, after all. After making the extremely ill-advised decision to let them in, the homeowner and her girlfriend find themselves snowed in with the family during a blizzard.

Lively will also produce the movie along with Kate Vorhoff through her B for Effort banner.

Ground Control Entertainment's Scott Glassgold, and 6th & Idaho's Matt Reeves and Adam Kassan are the other producers.
Conversations