Blake Lively to headline 'We Used to Live Here' at Netflix

According to Deadline, streaming giant Netflix has made a deal for the screen rights to the novella which was published on Reddit.





The novella follows a homeowner who finds herself interrupted during move-in by the arrival of a nuclear family of strangers.





The family just wants to take a look around the old place, they explain; they used to live there, after all. After making the extremely ill-advised decision to let them in, the homeowner and her girlfriend find themselves snowed in with the family during a blizzard.





Lively will also produce the movie along with Kate Vorhoff through her B for Effort banner.





Ground Control Entertainment's Scott Glassgold, and 6th & Idaho's Matt Reeves and Adam Kassan are the other producers.