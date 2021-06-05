Sat, Jun 05, 2021

Tiffany Haddish to play Olympic icon Florence Griffith Joyner in biopic

Published: Jun 05,202104:15 PM by PTI

Actor-comedian Tiffany Haddish is set to portray former US track and field athlete Florence Griffith Joyner in an upcoming biopic.

File Photo
California:
Known as Flo-Jo, Joyner helped popularise track and field in the US with her record-breaking Olympic run and flashy personality and style.

Many of the records that Joyner set in the 1988 Olympics include those in the 100 m and 200 m. She died in 1998 at the age of 38 of an epileptic seizure.

According to Variety, Haddish will also produce the yet-to-be titled movie alongside Game1 Co-CEO Basil Iwanyk and Greg Economou.

Joyner's widower and former coach, Al Joyner, will serve as a producer and creative consultant on the project.
