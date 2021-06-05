How Steven Spielberg's directorial skills helped son Sawyer get up for school

Mumbai :

Actor Sawyer Spielberg has opened up on how his father Steven Spielberg's directing skills helped him get up for school.





"When I was a teenager, I had a hard time getting up for school and one morning he came in and he said, 'Okay, I'm a director, you're an actor, I'm going to barge into your room and I'm going to say action. And you have to get up, brush your teeth and head down for breakfast'. Sure enough, he came in, he said, 'Action', and I got up, brushed my teeth and came down for breakfast and it worked!" Sawyer told host Drew Barrymore on the "The Drew Barrymore Show".

"So, his directing skills have worked in both the cinema and at home," added the actor on Barrymore's chat show that airs on Zee Cafe in India.



