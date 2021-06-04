Madonna: My father taught me importance of earning one's way in life

Los Angeles :

The pop star posted a collage of pictures featuring her family in her father's vineyard. Along side the clip, she wrote: "My father is a survivor growing up as an Italian Immigrant in the US and living thru many traumas but always working hard for everything he had -- He taught me the importance of hard work and earning one's way in life… Again I thank you. It was so special to spend your 90th birthday with you and my children in your vineyard. #happybirthday #ohfather#thestrangers @cicconevineyard."





Last month, Madonna shared a set of pictures on social media about a brave new world.





She posted three pictures on Instagram, where she was seen holding a placard that reads: "Clean and Sanitized for your city."