Rob Edwards to make directorial debut with animated film 'Sneaks'

Los Angeles :

According to Variety, Len Hartman and Gil Cloyd of Lengi Studios and Laurence Fishburne and Helen Sugland of Cinema Gypsy Productions are producing the animated film. Meko Yohannes will serve as executive producer along with Robyn Klein and Jeremy Ross.





''Sneaks'', penned by Edwards, centres on Ty, a misguided, one-of-a-kind, designer sneaker who doesn’t know life outside the comforts of his velvet-lined shoe box. It follows Ty's adventures when he ventures into New York City to find his sister, stolen by a shady collector.





Fishburne, who will also voice the character of The Collector in the movie said he was ''thrilled'' to be on board the project.





“I am so thrilled to be a part of this project and to bring the animated world of ‘Sneaks’ to life. There is such an incredible and talented group of people involved and it is a pleasure to work alongside them,'' he said. Edwards said ''Sneaks'' for him was a ''hip-hop'' version of Pixar's much-loved animated movie franchise ''Toy Story''.





“I try to make movies that my whole family will enjoy, and ‘Sneaks’ has got heart, humor, friendship as well as some themes that I hope will connect with people. It’s both classic and contemporary at the same time and I can’t wait for people to see it come to life,” he said.