Fri, Jun 04, 2021

Katie Price undergoing treatment to make derriere smaller

Published: Jun 04,202111:15 AM

Mail

Former glamour model and singer Katie Price has shared that she is undergoing fat dissolving treatment to make her derriere smaller.

File Photo
Los Angeles:
Price shared the news in a YouTube video that she had undergone two colonic irrigations before beginning her fat-dissolving treatment, reports femalefirt.co.uk.

"We've been put under the test today. Literally, top-to-toe is good," she said, adding that she could "actually feel a difference".

"A few more treatments and that'll be good, won't it?" added the mother-of-five.

The model, once by her pseudonym Jordan, is also a singer and author. She launched her album, "A Whole New World" with Peter Andre in 2006 and had a stint on reality TV. She has written 11 bestseller novels, six autobiographical books, two series of children's books, and a book on fashion.
