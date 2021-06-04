I haven’t always made the right choices, I now need to be more responsible: Allu Sirish

Chennai :

“My journey in the last six months has been nothing short of exciting. Be it the way my next project with Anu Emmanuel, Prema Kadanta has shaped up or being a part of a Bollywood music video Vilayati Sharaab that has fetched 100 million views and my physical transformation since October, all these have culminated into a fantastic few months,” he begins. As he talks about his transformation, he says that it has been a natural process. “I am taking it slow because I want my body to stay this way in the coming years. It is not like I am in a rush to get into the sets of an action movie and rip my shirt of just for the sake of showbiz. I want this to be a part of my lifestyle. So I have been working on it,” the actor tells us.





As he sums up his journey of late, he also opens up on what was the trigger point to do so and gets candid about it. “I had to because of the slack in my career or the right choices I haven’t made despite the potential I have. I have to admit it, else the world will show the mirror to me someday. It is high time that I made the right choices. I don’t want to put myself in a rat race . I feel that I am answerable to myself first. I wasn’t where I wanted to be in five years’ time on the professional front. So I analysed on what went wrong and decided that I need to take more responsibility. In short—no more distractions,” he opens up. Having said that his upcoming film Prema Kadanta has caught the attention of audiences across the country. “I am glad that the posters hit the right chord upon the launch. I play a character that is in contrast to my real-life persona. He is an introvert from a humble background and is madly in love with the girl than the girl is with him. That’s what the poster has conveyed as well. The screenplay is interesting as well as is being made to suit modern standards. As a youngster I was able to relate to it,” he adds.





Having made his debut with Gouravam, a Tamil-Telugu bilingual, Sirish hasn’t been seen often in Tamil films. “I certainly want to explore content beyond Telugu. I was supposed to be a part of Kaapaan but I am finding the right movie to make a comeback in Tamil. There were a few films out of which three of them went on to become huge successes. However, they did not happen due to various reasons. For instance, I have said no to horror comedies and rustic films with a rural backdrop that have become huge hits. I didn’t do them because I felt I wouldn’t have fit the bill,” he says. He also conveys to Tamil filmmakers that he is accessible. “People in Chennai think I am not accessible. I am very much accessible and hang out with my friends most of the time in Chennai. I am open to doing films there being born and raised in Chennai until we moved to Hyderabad when the film industry moved here,” Sirish says. With the Tamil and Telugu market open to actors in the south Allu Sirish says that he would take the gamble only if it’s worth it. “There are some films that would work in both languages. A great Tamil script would work even if it is dubbed into Telugu. Some films would work only for one market. If I force someone to a Tamil film that would cater to Tamil audience as a bilingual, that can end up spoiling the business in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana too.” On a concluding note, the actor says, “I have a few more days of shoot left for Prema Kadanta and have locked another interesting film of which an announcement will be made in a few days. I have listened to Tamil scripts and will ensure that I frequently have Tamil releases too.”