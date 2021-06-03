Arjun to play the antagonist in Mahesh Babu’s next

Chennai :

Arjun is expected to join the team in Hyderabad schedule of shoot in July. The makers have ensured that those vaccinated will be able to join the shoot. Some important scenes involving Mahesh and Arjun among others would be filmed in this schedule that will commence in a specially-erected set in the Ramoji Rao film city.





Arjun enjoys a special fan base in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with films like Mudhalvan and Irumbu Thirai becoming a huge success.