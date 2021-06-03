Even a small act of love counts during the pandemic: Subiksha on feeding strays

Chennai :

“Ever since last year’s lockdown, things have gone from bad to worse for a few people. Some even struggle for a single meal a day. When I went out with my brother to stock groceries I saw people on road starving without food. I immediately went to the nearby restaurant that was open in my neighbourhood and explained the situation to buy food for them,” Subiksha told DT Next. Videos of the actress feeding stray animals also were doing rounds on social media. “As there are no food wastages lately and fewer people on road, animals like cows and dogs are not fed properly. Being an animal lover, I used to feed cows whenever I went to temples. Now, I make it a point to feed strays near my house every day with whatever vegetables and food we have at home. This is just an act of kindness, which is needed at this hour and would also encourage more people to come forward to doing this in their neighbourhood,” she added.





Subiksha also ensured that she follows safety protocols when she steps out of her house. “I wear a double mask, gloves, and sanitise when I feed strays. Also, I maintain social distancing when I distribute food packets to the needy. I hope the situation changes soon. The second wave has been quite scary because we hear a lot of close ones being affected this time,” the actress said. On the work front, she has Kannai Nambaadhe with Udhayanidhi Stalin, Kanni Theevu with Varalakshmi Sarathkumar and Aishwarya Dutta and awaits the release of Yaar Ivargal. “I think we should resume shooting once the situation eases out,” concluded Subiksha.