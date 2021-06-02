Arjun Kapoor says Dibakar Banerjee has a 'mind that's unlike anyone else's'

Mumbai :

"Pinky gave me a chance to challenge myself. Pinky gave me a chance to question my understanding of the beliefs prevalent in our country. Pinky gave me a chance to work with a mind that is unlike anyone else's.... Thank you #DibakarBanerjee for all those torturous, tiring, exhausting, mentally consuming days, without which there would be no Pinky and no redemption for an actor like me seeking to find new pastures so that I could take my craft to unchartered territories. Thank you for not trusting me too much and building this man from scratch. You have built Pinky with me, from within me, from all the hidden parts of me. That is what has made it all so much pure and so, so, so gratifying. Thank you," wrote Arjun, with folded hand emoji.

The film dropped digitally recently, after a theatrical release before pandemic shut down theatres all over India.