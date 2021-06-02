Sam Keeley cast as John Finlay for Peacock series 'Joe Exotic'

Washington :

Finlay was one of Joe Exotic's husbands famously profiled in the hit Netflix docuseries 'Tiger King'. According to variety, it was announced last week that Nat Wolff would be starring as Travis Maldonado, another of Exotic's husbands. Finlay is joining the previously announced series leads Kate McKinnon, who will play Carole Baskin, and John Cameron Mitchell, who will play Joe Exotic. It was also recently announced that Brian Van Holt would play John Reinke.





Keeley had recently starred in the Paramount Network dramedy '68 Whiskey' and the Netflix miniseries 'The English Game'. His other TV credits include 'The Dublin Murders' and 'Misfits', while his feature credits include 'The Cured', 'In the Heart of the Sea', 'The Siege of Jadotville', and 'Anthropoid'. Based on the Wondery Podcast of the same name, 'Joe Exotic' centers on Carole Baskin (McKinnon), a big cat enthusiast, who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe "Exotic" Schreibvogel (Mitchell) is breeding and using his big cats for profit.





She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous. As per variety, Etan Frankel is serving as writer and executive producer under his overall deal with UCP. McKinnon is executive producing in addition to starring along with Wondery's Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy, and Aaron Hart. UCP will produce. Justin Tipping will direct the first four episodes, including the pilot.