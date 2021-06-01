Venkat Prabhu-Ashok Selvan film likely to have OTT release

We had earlier reported that Venkat Prabhu has signed his 10th directorial that has been tagged as a Venkat Prabhu quickie and will go on floors soon.
Chennai: However, we hear from sources that the film has gone on floors already and is all set to premiere on an OTT platform soon. A source close to the film unit told DT Next, “The film went on floors in December, and the majority of the portions were shot when the Maanaadu team was on schedule break. The film was originally produced by Black Ticket Company. Now another production company has taken over the film and negotiations with leading OTT players are taking place. Only patchwork is left to be done.” Tentatively titled VP 10, Ashok Selvan plays the male lead while Smruti Venkat, Riya Suman, and Samyuktha Hegde are the heroines.
