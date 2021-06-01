Ram Charan, Jr NTR intro song in RRR to be shot for a month

SS Rajamouli’s RRR is on the verge of completion. The team has a couple of songs and a few patchworks left to be done. Rajamouli is planning to resume the shoot of the film once the Telangana government lifts lockdown restrictions.

Chennai : A source in the know told DT Next, “Though it is only a couple of songs, it will take at least 45-50 days to complete it. The intro song of Ram Charan and Tarak will take 30 days to complete and there is another song that will feature Alia Bhatt along with Ram Charan. The makers are making their blueprint for the final schedule of the shoot. Post-production work is being done simultaneously.” Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR also features British actress Olivia Morris in the other lead role. DVV Danayya is bankrolling the project. MM Keeravani is composing the music.