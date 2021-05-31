'A Quiet Place Part II' sees USD 48mn first weekend in North America

Los Angeles :

The Emily Blunt-starrer has recorded a $48 million opening weekend from Friday to Sunday, marking the biggest three-day theatrical haul so far in the Covid era.





The post-apocalyptic drama is a sequel to the 2018 global blockbuster "A Quiet Place", and is directed by Blunt's actor-filmmaker husband, John Krasinski. According to variety.com, the film opened across 3,726 venues and, with Monday being Memorial Day, is expected to end up with a four-day collection of around $58 million.





The sequel has been produced at a budget of $61million, which is a substantial rise from the $17-million cost tag of the first film released only three years ago. "A Quiet Place Part II" was originally scheduled for a March opening last year and the decision of the producing studio, Paramount Pictures, to risk holding onto release for well over a year seems to have paid off.





Among other recent theatrical releases from Hollywood, "Godzilla Vs. Kong" saw an impressive weekend despite opening amidst the pandemic. The film raked in $32 million in its three-day weekend upon release on March 24, and has so far grossed $98.3 million at the US box office.