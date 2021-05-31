Mohan Raja is the director of Lucifer Telugu remake

There have been speculations in Hyderabad recently that Mohan Raja who was finalised as the director of the Telugu remake of Lucifer has walked out of the film.
Chennai: The movie will have Chiranjeevi playing the lead and will be his next film to go on floors. While people have been speculating on who will helm the Telugu remake, a source in the know told DT Next, “Mohan Raja is the director of the film and hasn’t walked out of the project. Those are just baseless rumours. The post-production work is almost complete and the film will go on floors once the lockdown is lifted.” Meanwhile, Mohan Raja turned 45 on Sunday. The production house and Chiranjeevi took to social media to wish the director and further put an end to speculations. The film will be produced by the Konidela production house and the title is expected to be Kingmaker.
