Idhuvum Kadandhu Pogum will heal people: Composer Girishh

Chennai :

“Idhuvum Kadandhu Pogum (This too shall pass) is the song we needed in such unprecedented times. Lyricist Karthik Netha has used a few words to the lyrics that we have hardly come across before. He has made it relevant to what we are witnessing and how there is hope in everyone’s life despite being cornered,” Girishh tells DT Next. He adds Idhuvum Kadandhu Pogum would work in the narrative as well as a standalone number. “Movies have always been the face of music. For a song to reach the audience, it needs a film. Especially, for a thriller like Netrikann, the song should complement the storyline. When we finished composing, Milind, Vignesh, and I were happy that this would work well both ways,” the composer says.





The lyricist of the song Karthik Netha talks about how the song happened. “When Vignesh told me that Idhuvum Kadandhu Pogum will be the theme, I reminisced on a few songs that my predecessors worked on. Also, I name each of my songs based on what it tries to convey to listeners. Even as I began writing this, I named it Hope Song. Like how Life of Ram in 96 talks about the upside of things, Idhuvum Kadandhu Pogum too will be on similar lines. When I could relate to the tune, my work becomes easier. I could easily relate to the tune of Idhuvum Kadandhu Pogum,” says Karthik. The writer says that he has made use of modern as well as traditional philosophies in the lyrics. “I am a firm believer of ancient Indian philosophy. Also, I have drawn inspiration from Taoism, Buddhism, and Osho’s philosophy in this. However, before all of us could talk about this, Thiruvalluvar in his kural Yaadhenin Yaadhenin Neengiyaan Nodhal Adhanin Adhanin Ilan has spoken about hope. I am sure it will strike a chord upon its release. Initially, we had planned it as a two-minute song. Vignesh, who is also a lyricist, said that he wouldn’t want the lyrics to go waste. Hence, the song has been extended with two Charanams,” he concludes.