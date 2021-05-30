Urmila Matondkar celebrates 18 years of 'Bhoot', says the film was a 'huge risk'

Mumbai :

Actor Urmila Matondkar on Sunday celebrated 18 years of Ram Gopal Varma-directed horror movie 'Bhoot'.





The 2003 supernatural horror film, written by Varma, revolved around a married couple (Ajay Devgn and Matondkar) who move into a flat that is haunted.





Matondkar, 47, said taking up the lead role in the film was a 'huge risk'. "18 years of this film! It was a HUGE risk to take up this role that not many actresses would have even thought of," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photograph of a scene from the movie.





Varma and Matondkar delivered many commercial and critical hits together including -- 'Rangeela', 'Daud', 'Satya' and 'Kaun'.





'Bhoot' was a box-office hit and the actor-politician won several awards for her performance as a possessed woman.





Varma made a sequel in 2012, titled 'Bhoot Returns', which starred actor Manisha Koirala.