Taapsee's dose of 'happy hormones'

Published: May 30,202102:09 PM by IANS

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has shared a post workout selfie saying that she is loading her dose of happy hormones.

Mumbai:
Taapsee posted the picture on her Instagram Stories. In the image, the actress is drenched in sweat as it seems she clicked the photograph after a gruelling workout routine. 

Taapsee sports a post workout glow, lying down on the floor dressed in a black vest. 

"Loading my dose of 'happy hormones' to keep going through this lockdown," she wrote on the image. 

On the professional front, the actress has several films lined up, including "Looop Lapeta", "Rashmi Rocket", "Haseen Dillruba", "Shabaash Mithu". 
