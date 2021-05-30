Actor, writer Venkat dies of COVID at pvt hospital in city

Chennai :

The 60-year-old actor-writer was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city for the past 10 days. His health condition worsened after which he was shifted to the ICU, where he breathed his last despite the best of treatment. Producer T Siva took to Twitter to share the news. His tweet in Tamil is translated as, “With extreme sadness, I would like to inform everyone that my friend, a great thinker, writer, creator and actor Venkat left for his heavenly abode at 12.48 am.” Several celebrities, including Parthiban, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj and others ,took to social media to pay their last respects to Venkat.





Venkat Subha had worked in films Mozhi, Azhagiya Theeye, Kanda Naal Mudhal, Singam-3, Gorilla, Kadugu, Masala Padam, Seethakaathi, Oru Panna Kadhai among others. He had also acted in several Tamil serials. He was an eminent film critic, writer, and encouraged citizen journalism through his magazine on Youtube called Vidhuran.





In the last couple of years, he was associated with a news WhatsApp group ‘Vikatakavi’ and specialised in WhatsApp.