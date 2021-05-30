Venkat Prabhu signs his next directorial

Venkat Prabhu, who is in the final stages of Maanadu shoot with Silambarasan, has signed his next.
Chennai: This will be his 10th directorial and will be produced by Rock Fort Entertainment. Venkat Prabhu took to social media and announced it. He tweeted: “A Venkat Prabhu ‘QUICKIE’ #VP10 @Rockfortent #BlackTicketCompany”. The shoot of the film is likely to begin by the end of this year. The cast and crew of the project will be announced soon.
A Venkat Prabhu ‘QUICKIE’ #VP10@Rockfortent#BlackTicketCompany— venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) May 28, 2021
