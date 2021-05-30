Pavan Ravindra plays a man who doesn’t believe in marriage in Telugu show

Chennai :

“My character, Devansh doesn’t believe in the institution of marriage because of his brother’s failed relationship. The idea of Devansh taking the road of attempting to find happiness despite his apprehensions and accepting the brewing emotions of falling in love with a girl is what appealed to me the most. I am eager to give the role my best shot and hope the audience accepts me as Devansh and shower me with their love and blessings,” said Pawan.





The show also casts debutant actress Yukta Malnad. She said, “I feel honoured to be giving my acting career such a wonderful start by portraying the impactful character of Vaidehi. She is a very kind-hearted, bubbly girl who strives to build her life after falling apart several times and does so with grace while achieving remarkable feats. I am very excited about this new chapter of my life and look forward to it.” Vaidehi Parinayam will go on air from May 31 on Zee Telugu.