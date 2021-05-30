Closed Circuit: Captain Vijayakant is a huge fan of Jackie Chan

If you have closely followed Vijayakant’s film career, most of them are high-octane action films. He is one actor who makes it a point to perform action sequences without a body double.

Chennai : The fight scenes in Captain Prabhakaran, Sethupathi IPS, Maanagara Kaaval, and Honest Raj were the Tamil audience’s favourite in the 90s. But what was the inspiration behind Vijayakant’s nail-biting action sequences? Jackie Chan’s films. Yes! Captain is a huge fan of Jackie Chan and his stunt sequences. There has hardly been an evening where he missed a Jackie Chan film. After a long day of shoot, Vijayakant used to sit in front of his television and instructed his assistants to play a good ‘Jackie film’ on VCR. Once Captain says, Jackie Podu (Play Jackie’s films), he observed the innovative stunt sequences Chan comes up with. Captain even had his dinner served at the table where he watched the film without a wink. He was always game for stunts as he believed that performing stunts on sets for almost over 25 days for a film is the best cardio exercise that one could get.