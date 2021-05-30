Kamal to resume Vikram pre-production after Indian 2 judgment

Kamal Haasan who has resumed his focus on films after state elections has Indian 2 and Vikram in his pipeline.
Chennai: While Vikram was about to go on floors, we hear that Indian 2 has become Kamal’s priority. “He has asked the team of Vikram to wait until there is a judgment from Madras High Court on Indian 2. If the judgment is in favour of Lyca that would ask Shankar to resume shooting, the team would begin the movie immediately once the lockdown relaxations are announced. This has prompted Kamal to stop the casting and other pre-production processes of Vikram temporarily. If the court’s decision favours Shankar, Vikram will be the film that will go on floors immediately for Kamal,” a source in the know told DT Next. To be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram also has Fahad Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in important roles. The film will have music by Anirudh Ravichander. Bankrolled by Kamal Haasan’s home banner Raaj Kamal Films International, Vikram is touted to be a political thriller.
Conversations